6-month-old foetus found near nullah

Jalandhar, March 27
A six-month-old female foetus was found near a nullah at the Leather Complex here late last night.
Gaurav, a passerby who noticed the foetus surrounded by a pack of stray dogs, shooed away the canines and covered the foetus with a cloth. He informed the police about the incident. After getting information, police reached the spot and sent the foetus to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar.
The police said they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the perpetrators.
He said preliminary investigations suggest that the foetus was lying abandoned for over 24 hours. They had initiated legal proceedings under Section 318 of the IPC.
