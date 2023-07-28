Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 27

A young man from Nangal Fida village in Bhogpur was discovered dead in Brampton, Canada, under mysterious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh Randhawa, 38, who moved to Canada in 2013.

His family received a distressing call, saying he had gone out to buy groceries but never returned, and his phone was unanswered. Thereafter, the family contacted the Canadian police, who found Bhupinder Singh’s vehicle parked by the roadside. When they checked the car, he was found lying unconsious, and when they rushed him to the nearby hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police are investigating the cause of his death. Bhupinder Singh is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old daughter. The entire village is in mourning, and local leaders including former MLAs have also expressed their condolences to the grieving family.

