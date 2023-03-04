BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

BJP leaders today held a protest against the state government to oppose the liquor and excise policy of the state. They said the state’s excise policy was being run on the lines of the one in Delhi. They demanded a CBI probe into it.

The protest in Jalandhar was part of a statewide call to oppose the excise policy of the AAP across the state in series of protests outside DC offices. BJP leaders indulged in sloganeering against the AAP government on the occasion. District BJP president Sushil Sharma, along with BJP workers, gathered outside the DC office in Jalandhar. A demand letter on the issue was also handed to the Jalandhar DC by BJP leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP general secretary Rajesh Bagha alleged the AAP government is Delhi as well as Punjab was corrupt. He said some AAP leaders in Delhi and Punjab were already behind bars.

District BJP president Sushil Sharma said the new excise policy had been made on the lines of that in Delhi. There was a large-scale corruption in Delhi’s excise policy due to which Deputy CM Manish Sisodia among others had been jailed. He said even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s name was in the chargesheet.

National executive member and former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia as well as former CPS KD Bhandari said the new excise policy in Punjab was also brought in to profit a few favoured people in the state by the AAP government.

Among others, BJP leaders Sushil Sharma, Rajesh Bagha, Manoranjan Kalia, Mohinder Bhagat, KD Bhandari, Anil Sachar, Sarabjit Singh Makkar, Dr. Shiv Dyal Mali, Vipin Kumar, Anil Menia, Bal Krishna Bali, Kishan Lal Sharma, Dewan Amit Arora and Ravi Mahendru were present on the occasion.

