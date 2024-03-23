Canada-based gangster booked for extortion

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 22

The Nakodar city police have booked a Canada-based gangster, a native of Nakodar, and his unidentified accomplices on the charge of extortion and threatening a person.

SHO Sanjiv Kapur said the suspect was identified as Sandip Singh, alias Sunni, a resident of Mohalla Preet Nagar, behind Continental Hotel, Nakodar city, who was presently living in Canada, and his unidentified accomplices.

The victim reported to the police that on the morning of March 14, he received a phone call. The caller introduced himself as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria from the Kapurthala jail and asked him to arrange Rs 5 lakh within five days. The caller told the victim that he would be shot dead if he failed to give money.

The complainant said the caller threatened him daily to extort money. He said other residents had also received such threatening calls from the suspect. The victim’s friends identified the suspect from audio calls as Sandip Singh, alias Sunni, who had been living in Canada for the last five years and his unidentified accomplices, who demanded ransom. They demandedd action against the suspects

The SHO said a case under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the IPC had been registered against Sandeep Singh and other unidentified suspects in this connection.

