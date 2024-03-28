Complaints against officials reach administration for ‘influencing’ electorate

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 27

Complaints against officials placed with various departments have been registered with the administration for ‘influencing’ voters towards a particular party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The complaints mention that the officials may ‘influence’ people as they had been posted at a particular position for long.

As per the information, one of the officials is posted with the Municipal Corporation and one is with Education Department against whom the complaints were received. Replies were also sought from the officials who denied having links with the leaders and influencing anybody.

The residents have been sending complaints offline, through C-Vigil and other systems.

Officials of the district administration said the complaints were registered with the National Grievances Redressal System (NGRS) here and then transferred to the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) concerned where these are acted upon and resolved.

The introduction of the C-Vigil app and such complaining cells has been made for effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. Under the C-Vigil app, every election-related complaint will be resolved within 100 minutes. Any individual can upload video clips or pictures regarding any violation of the poll code.

Some people have also been complaining about the new illegal constructions in their areas.

The toll-free number 1950 is also there for information, feedback, suggestions and complaints by people. Every day, officials stay vigilant to ensure the disposal of complaints at the earliest.

