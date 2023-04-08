Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 7

The Tanda police have arrested two of the three accused booked in the case of hiding a body in a box after allegedly gangraping and killing a woman.

Giving information in this regard, Tanda SHO Malkiat Singh said on the complaint of a resident of Bodal Kotli village, a case was registered against the three accused — Rajinder Kumar and Karan Kumar, both residents of Bodal Kotli, and Sandeep, a resident of Nangal Khanga — under Sections 376, 302, 34, 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

He said the complainant had told the police that his married daughter was living with her son in his house.

He told the police that on April 6, when he came to his house for lunch, he found his daughter missing. When he searched for her, he found the daughter’s body in a box in neighbour Rajinder’s house. The victim’s father claimed her daughter’s hands and feet were tied with a rope. The police officer said the victim’s father had expressed apprehension that the three accused had first gangraped his daughter and then murdered her and hid the body in the box with the intention of dismembering it. The SHO said out of the three accused who were absconding after the incident, Rajinder Kumar and Karan Kumar had been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the third accused.