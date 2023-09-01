Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has fixed the next date of hearing on September 28 in a case related to the “Delimitation process of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation”.

Earlier on July 29, while issuing the notice of motion to the State of Punjab, the High Court had called for the “entire record of the proceedings of the delimitation process” on August 29.

The directions by Justice Raj Mohan Singh and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar were issued on the basis of a petition filed by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal submitted through advocate Gaurav Gilhotra on July 17 before the court against the Punjab Government citing “wrong and partial delimitation” of the municipal corporation (MC).

Dhaliwal said though he was a member of the delimitation board, the authorities ignored him. He said around 100 objections were filed by the residents against the proposed delimitation, which was hurting the sentiments of the general and reserve categories. He said the proposed delimitation was announced without taking anyone into confidence only due to vested political interests.

Dhaliwal alleged that despite repeated requests, no proper survey was conducted nor any notification was issued. He said wrong, partial and pleasant policy of the Local Bodies Department forced him to knock the doors of the court.

#Phagwara