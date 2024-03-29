Drug awareness camp held at Punnu Majara

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 28

In a bid to tackle the growing issue of drug abuse among youth, a drug awareness camp was held today at Government Middle Smart School, Punnu Majara, Nawanshahr. The event was part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ initiative and organised by the Red Cross De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Nawanshahr.

Chaired by Gurtaranjit Kaur, head teacher of the school, the camp aimed to educate and empower the community in the fight against substance abuse.

Counsellor Kamaljit Kaur, addressing the attendees, emphasised the detrimental effects of drug addiction, highlighting its alienating impact on individuals and families. She stressed the importance of self-love as a deterrent to drug use, urging youth to prioritise their well-being and steer clear of harmful substances.

Deepak, a staff member, underscored the significance of youth empowerment for building a better future. He outlined the services and activities offered by the centre, emphasising the need for a supportive environment to combat societal evils. Advocating for a holistic approach to health, he encouraged maintaining a balanced diet for physical and mental well-being.

Expressing gratitude, Gurtaranjit Kaur thanked the Red Cross team for their efforts in organising the camp. The Red Cross team, comprising Harpreet Kaur (staff nurse), Manjot, along with teachers Richa, Reema Mehra, Sushil Kumar, and enthusiastic schoolchildren and villagers, actively participated in the event.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Nawanshahr