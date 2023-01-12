Fire breaks out at village bank

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, january 11

Valuable goods including air-conditioners, computers and important documents were destroyed in a devastating fire which broke out in the branch of Union Bank of India in village Boparai near Goraya in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Bank manager Vishaw Raj Singh Tomar said the bank staff saw dense smoke when the bank branch opened on Tuesday morning. The fire brigade put in hard efforts to control the fire. Short-circuit in power lines was said to be the cause of fire. However, losses due to the fire outbreak are being assessed now.