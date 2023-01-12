 Fire breaks out at village bank : The Tribune India

Fire breaks out at village bank

Fire breaks out at village bank

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, january 11

Valuable goods including air-conditioners, computers and important documents were destroyed in a devastating fire which broke out in the branch of Union Bank of India in village Boparai near Goraya in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Bank manager Vishaw Raj Singh Tomar said the bank staff saw dense smoke when the bank branch opened on Tuesday morning. The fire brigade put in hard efforts to control the fire. Short-circuit in power lines was said to be the cause of fire. However, losses due to the fire outbreak are being assessed now.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

5
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

6
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

7
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

10
Entertainment

Singer Ranjit Bawa's PA Deputy Vohra dies in road accident in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh woman killed by speeding Audi in London; reckless driver was driving 3 times the speed limit to ‘impress his cousins’
Punjab

In Sikh woman's death case, reckless Audi driver in London was driving thrice the speed limit to 'impress his cousins'

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office
Nation

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office

Woman bedridden for 20 yrs booked under Gangsters Act in UP
Nation

Woman bedridden for 20 yrs booked under Gangsters Act in UP

Light snowfall at higher reaches in Himachal
Himachal

Light snowfall at higher reaches in Himachal

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

Top News

Former NDA convener Sharad Yadav dead

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75

He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...

Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...

Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72 per cent in December

Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises

Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...

Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland

Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland

Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...

Lanka’s top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack

Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack

Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest discharge of industrial waste into water bodies

Farmers protest discharge of industrial waste into water bodies

Light rain good for crops: Farmers

Fog, chill throw normal life out of gear

Nameplates of ex-MLAs, councillors removed

Installation of street lights on Ram Tirath road commences

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Horse show a major attraction at Maghi Mela in Muktsar

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

AAP announces Jasbir Singh Laddi as its candidate for Chandigarh mayor’s election

BJP, AAP announce candidates for Chandigarh mayor's election

Processing of 100 files for registration of residential units in Chandigarh halted after Supreme Court verdict

66 years ago, Le Corbusier warned of densification, haphazard growth in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Allottees, co-owners in fix over sale of ‘heritage sector’ properties

Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Nominations end today; parties mum

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Home ministry asks Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Home ministry asks Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

Centre-Delhi services row: SC questions need of elected government as Centre says UTs an extension of Union

Uphaar tragedy made nation bow its head in shame, says HC denying stay on web series ‘Trial by Fire’

AAP gets recovery notice of Rs 163.62 crore for political advertisements: Sources

Court rejects bail plea of accused Ashutosh Bharadwaj in Delhi woman hit-and-drag case

2 robbers loot Rs 9 lakh from Jalandhar village bank at gunpoint

2 robbers loot Rs 9 lakh from Jalandhar village bank at gunpoint

Stadium, road to come up in memory of slain Punjab Police constable who died during encounter with carjackers in Phgawara

After Punjab CM’s threat, striking PCS officials return to work

Centre, BJP serious about Latifpura; will do all to help displaced: Ashwini Sharma

Farmers hold protest outside PPCB office in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Doraha

Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Ludhiana; Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering

Four of ‘Thak Thak’ gang nabbed, Rs 46.5L stolen from car recovered

Rahul Gandhi reaches Barmalipur

Residents caught dumping waste into canal

Objectionable posters: Cong man complains to CP

Stray cattle menace hounds commuters in Patiala

Stray cattle menace hounds commuters in Patiala

Wives of two murder victims among 8 held

Patiala MC purchases crushers to manage construction waste

Patiala boy who died in Canada cremated