Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 15

Two months ago, floods wreaked havoc in Lohian. Several schools were affected by floodwater. Most schools are functioning as before, but a few are still bearing the brunt of the deluge.

Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

The Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian, is one such example. The students of the school are studying in the Government Middle School at the same village. The student strength of the school is 70.

At present, the primary school is not in a condition to hold classes because mud and sludge has accumulated on the premises. The swings installed for children are broken. A math park specially made for students is also in ruins. It would be unsafe for students to attend classes in the school.

The school staff has started cleaning the school premises but it will take long before the situation turns to normal.

Water accumulated at the Government Primary School, Mundi Shehrian, Lohian. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

“We want students to study in a safe environment. The middle school is the best option for primary students. Earlier, we were teaching students in someone’s house,” said Ram Lubaya, head teacher of the Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian.

Water has accumulated on the premises of the Government Primary School, Mundi Shehrian. The classes are being held in at a student’s home. The situation is same at the Government Primary School, Dhakka Basti.