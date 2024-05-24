Former Congress councillor joins BJP

Jalandhar, May 23
Considered Congress Loyalist, Jagdish Samrai, a former councillor from Ward No. 78 today joined the BJP. It has come as a major jolt to the Congress as Samrai had been actively working for party candidate Charanjit Singh Channi.
“There is no discipline left in the party which forced me to leave it and join the BJP,” he said. With hardly nine councillors left, it has become a difficult task for the Congress to gain strength at the ground level.
