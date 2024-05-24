Former Congress councillor joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

Considered Congress Loyalist, Jagdish Samrai, a former councillor from Ward No. 78 today joined the BJP. It has come as a major jolt to the Congress as Samrai had been actively working for party candidate Charanjit Singh Channi.

“There is no discipline left in the party which forced me to leave it and join the BJP,” he said. With hardly nine councillors left, it has become a difficult task for the Congress to gain strength at the ground level.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Charanjit Channi #Congress