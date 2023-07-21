Fraud: Travel agent booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police have registered a case against a travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. According to information, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Tanuli village, told the police that the suspect, Kapil Sharma, alias Mohit Sharma, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Batala Road, Amritsar, allegedly took Rs 6 lakh from him on the pretext of

sending him to Canada. According to him, the suspect neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. OC

Bihar man falls off train, dies

Jalandhar: A youth died after falling from a moving train near the Jalandhar City railway station. He was reportedly standing at the door of the train due to rush. The youth has been identified as Mohammad Firoz Aalam (33), a resident of Bihar. He came to Nakodar for paddy transplantation work and was returning home. — TNS

Minor girl abducted

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Sukhjinder Kaur, a resident of Ranipur Rajputan village, the police have registered a case under against an unidentified youth on the charge of abducting the complainant’s minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. The woman told the police that her minor daughter went to school on the morning of July 18, but did not return. She expressed her doubt that someone had abducted her on the pretext of marrying her. No arrest has been made so far. A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered. OC

Teacher injured during snatching

Amritsar: Rakesh Kumari, a private school teacher who was going to school on an e-rickshaw, suffered injuries after she fell on the road when two bike-borne persons snatched her purse yesterday. Goswami Gaurav Kumar, the victim’s brother, told the police that she was going to her school on Loharaka road and reached near Chita Gumat road when the miscreants snatched her purse. During the incident, she fell on the road and was injured. She was admitted to a private hospital where she was under treatment. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) and 34 of IPC. Further investigations are in progress. TNS

Married woman raped, 1 booked

Amritsar: A married woman was raped by a man in Kotli Dasundhi village falling under Bhindi Saida police station. The incident occurred six days ago while a complaint was lodged with the police only yesterday. The accused was identified as Bagga Singh of the same village. Following her complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC. Police said raids were on to nab the accused while medical examination of the victim was conducted. TNS

Snatcher nabbed with public help

Amritsar: A snatcher, identified as Sarabjit Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area, was nabbed by bystanders when he was trying to escape after snatching the gold ear-ring of a woman in Maqboolpura area. He was later handed over to the police which registered a case in this connection. The police also recovered a toy pistol from the snatcher’s possession. The bike used in the crime was also seized. It was found to have been stolen from the Company Bagh area. TNS

Three held with drugs, liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested three persons and recovered a large quantity of narcotics from them in three cases. According to information, the police of Mahilpur recovered 70 gm of heroin and a large number of sedative injections by arresting a smuggler. The accused has been identified as Tanuli resident Somnath, alias Manga. In another case, the Mahilpur police arrested Paldi resident Varinder, and recovered seven cases of liquor from him. Similarly, cops at the Bullowal police station arrested Hardeep Singh, alias Sodhi, a resident of Chakkowal Brahmana and recovered 85 gm of intoxicant powder from him. OC

2 arrested with stolen mobiles

Hoshiarpur: The city police arrested two persons and recovered two stolen mobiles from them. ASI Gagandeep Singh said the police recovered two stolen mobiles by arresting two accused, Karandeep Adia, alias Bhai, a resident of Khanpuri Gate, and Rahul Adia, alias Gigi, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla.

