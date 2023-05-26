 FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

ADC Major Amit Mahajan and DHO Dr Reema Jammu hand over the ‘Eat-Right Certification’ to Pratapura market management.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Mahajan and District Health Officer Dr Reema Jammu handed over the ‘Eat-Right Certification’ to the Pratapura fruits and vegetables market today. The certification, issued by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), aims to promote the availability of hygienic and quality food products at the market.

During the meeting of the district-level advisory committee held at the District Administrative Complex, the ADC stated that the certificate was issued after a detailed audit by the FSSAI as part of the modernisation of street food hub initiative. This scheme is being implemented through the National Health Mission in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with technical support from the FSSAI, in order to upgrade the existing street food hub to a modernised Street Food Hub.

DHO added that the project was aimed at developing healthy and hygienic food streets. She said India's ‘food streets’ were repositories of age-old delicacies, and upgrading them was a significant step towards providing safe and hygienic food to the people.

