Gau sewaks demand closure of bone graft factory, threaten to sit on dharna

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 23

Several Hindu organisations, including gau sewaks will sit on indefinite dharna in front of Phagwara SDM’s office if the bone graft (hadda rodi) factory running illegally in Khati was not closed in the next two days. The decision was made in a meeting of gau sewaks and leaders of Hindu organisations held at Tapobhoomi Khati Dham in Khatti village.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab Yuva Sena state vice-president Baljit Singh Bhullarai. Leaders, including Shiv Sena state press secretary Kamal Saroj strongly condemned the administration and the Punjab Government for ignoring Hindu beliefs by not taking any action despite being aware of it.

Kamal Saroj said that about 10 days ago, a memorandum was submitted to Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh demanding the closure of the factory being run by Ajit Kumar, alias Babbu, a resident of Basant Nagar.

They alleged that cow fat and meat was being smuggled from the factory to other states. Beef was also being supplied to some nearby hotels as well.

Hindu Leaders alleged that two people were caught red-handed in Bhullarai Chowk and handed over to the police on May 10, but the police filed an FIR for gratification. They alleged that top officials of police and administration are aware of the matter, but due to unknown pressure no action is being taken.

Saroj warned that if the illegal factory was not closed within two days, then a permanent protest would be organised in front of Phagwara SDM’s office. The leaders said that they will never accept tampering with Hindu beliefs.

On the occasion, former Shiv Sena (UBT) city head Manoj Sharma, Khati saba siarpanch Kuldeep Singh, Anoop Duggal, Sunny Rajput, Ram Kishore, Kuldeep Singh, Rajinder Singh Raju, Gagandeep, Mandeep Singh Sunny, Bharat, Dharamveer, Hardeep Singh, Harsh Johal, Vijay Kumar, Sagar, Rama and Balwinder Singh Khati were present.

