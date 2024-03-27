Girl, mother die in road accident

Our Correspondent

Talwara, March 26

A woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident at Kamluh Adda village on the Hajipur-Mukerian road.

According to information, Ravi Kumar, along with his wife Muskaan (40) and daughter Harmanpreet Kaur (6), a resident of Bagopur Jattan village, Gurdaspur district, was returning on his motorcycle from Baba Badbhag Singh after attending Hola Mohalla. When he reached near Kamluh village, his bike collided head-on with another bike. As a result, they fell on the road. A tipper coming from the rear ran over Muskaan and Harmanpreet, killing them on the spot.

After getting information, the Hajipur police reached the spot. Ravi, who suffered injuries in the accident, has been admitted to a government hospital in Mukerian.

