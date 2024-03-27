Girl, mother die in road accident

Talwara, March 26
A woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident at Kamluh Adda village on the Hajipur-Mukerian road.
According to information, Ravi Kumar, along with his wife Muskaan (40) and daughter Harmanpreet Kaur (6), a resident of Bagopur Jattan village, Gurdaspur district, was returning on his motorcycle from Baba Badbhag Singh after attending Hola Mohalla. When he reached near Kamluh village, his bike collided head-on with another bike. As a result, they fell on the road. A tipper coming from the rear ran over Muskaan and Harmanpreet, killing them on the spot.
After getting information, the Hajipur police reached the spot. Ravi, who suffered injuries in the accident, has been admitted to a government hospital in Mukerian.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...