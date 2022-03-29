KNOW YOUR MLA: Nawanshahr

I'll get garbage dump on Musapur road removed: Nachhatar Pal

Says being a two-time councillor and former vice-president of MC, no issue in the town is new to him

Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal is the only BSP leader who have won the Assembly poll

Avneet Kaur

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 28

“One of the most important issues in my constituency that requires immediate attention is the huge garbage dump on the Musapur road. Therefore, to start with, I want to get the garbage dump removed as it is troubling the residents living nearby and worsening the living conditions in the city,” said Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal, the only BSP leader to have won the Assembly poll in the state.

Nachhatar Pal Singh, 47

  • Party: BSP
  • Constituency: Nawanshahr
  • Votes polled: 37,031
  • Vote margin: 5,376
  • Vote percentage: 29.9
  • Defeated: Lalit Mohan Pathak, AAP

Priorities

Newly elected MLA Nachhatar Pal Singh says removing the huge garbage dump from Musapur road is his top priority. Besides, uplifting the educational infrastructure and establishing a college or university in the district and building a sports stadium are other important issues he would work on. I will also request the Punjab CM to work on revamping the industry in Nawanshahr in order to create job opportunities for the youth, he adds.

He said residents of colonies like Navi Abadi, Sant Nagar, Quila Mohalla, Ibrahim Basti, DAV Colony, and Church Colony, among others, were worst-hit as the dust and foul smell emanating from the dump had made their lives hell.

“In 2019, the residents of all these colonies boycotted the Lok Sabha poll to protest against this garbage dump. Besides, on many other occasions, the issue of this garbage dump has been raised in front of ministers, former MLAs and others, but no efforts were made to clear this dump and find a permanent solution,” he added.

Nachhatar Pal said he’s taking up the matter with authorities concerned to shift the dump out of the population at the earliest. He further said he has been a social worker, a two-time councillor, and former vice-president of Nawanshahr Municipal Council, therefore, no issue in the town is new to him. “I am familiar with all problems and demands of the residents here, and I’ll do my best to stand up to their expectations,” he added.

He said apart from removing garbage dump, the other issues on his priority list were uplifting the educational infrastructure and establishing a college or university in the district and making healthcare services accessible to people staying in the village. Besides, he would request the Punjab CM to work on revamping the industry in Nawanshahr in order to create job opportunities for the youth.

Talking about the need to promote sports among the youth, Nachhatar Pal said building a sports stadium in the district was also on his agenda. “The only way to eliminate drugs from society is by encouraging youngsters to take up sports. There are many students here who have enrolled themselves in different sports and are travelling to either Jalandhar or Chandigarh for practice or staying in hostels away from their families. So, it’s important we build a stadium here,” he added.

