Lok Adalat helps reunite family after over 2 years

Disposes of 1,875 cases in Kapurthala, awards Rs 13.76 cr as relief

Lok Adalat helps reunite family after over 2 years

A Lok Adalat in progress in Kapurthala on Saturday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 13

In a family matter, the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday in Kapurthala facilitated the reunion of family after two and half years as the dispute case of a couple was settled with mutual consent. The man, his wife and their child were living separately for the last two and a half years.

National Lok Adalat was organised by District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala, under the Chairmanship of Amarinder Singh Grewal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala. Eleven benches were constituted at the District Court Kapurthala, four at Phagwara, two at Sultanpur Lodhi and one at Bholath.

The District and Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, said nearly 4,284 cases were presented before the National Lok Adalat by the Judicial Courts, of which 1,875 cases were settled and an amount of around Rs 13.76 crore was settled as compensation. Cases relate to bank loan recovery, labour, electricity and water bills, matrimonial, land acquisition, service, revenue, rent and injunction suits among others were presented in the Lok Adalats.

53 matrimonial disputes settled in Jalandhar

As many as 53 pre-litigative matrimonial disputes got settled in the Lok Adalat held at the Districts Courts here on Saturday. Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson DLSA, Jalandhar, said Lok Adalats were held in the Judicial Court Complex at Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. All types of civil, matrimonial, MACT, compoundable, pre-litigative, traffic challan cases, etc. were taken up in the Lok Adalat.

Nearly 25 benches had been constituted in Jalandhar, and two benches at Phillaur and three at Nakodar, making a total of 30 benches in the district. Apart from these benches, five benches were constituted by the district administration to dispose of revenue cases. A total of 27,797 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 14,107 number of cases were disposed of on the basis of compromise. The awards of Rs 43.71 crore had been passed in the Lok Adalat.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Punjab

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's haveli in Pakistan collapses

5
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

6
Punjab

16 new medical colleges to be set up in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

PSPCL slips in national ratings, now ranks 16th

8
Punjab

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

9
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...

Veteran stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s clip at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...

Cities

View All

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

Retd station master's desire to revisit his birthplace in Pak remains unrealised

Girl's body handed over to father

National Lok Adalat organised

Historic Kaleawala Khoo to be developed as heritage site

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Alliance Air service connecting Delhi with Kullu and Chandigarh to start from Monday

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

Hoshiarpur: 3 of family killed as truck rams into car

Phagwara: After farmer-minister talks, NH opened partially

Private hospitals won't receive govt honour: IMA, Punjab

1,723 mutation cases settled in special camps

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines