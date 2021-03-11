Lok Adalat helps reunite family after over 2 years

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 13

In a family matter, the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday in Kapurthala facilitated the reunion of family after two and half years as the dispute case of a couple was settled with mutual consent. The man, his wife and their child were living separately for the last two and a half years.

National Lok Adalat was organised by District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala, under the Chairmanship of Amarinder Singh Grewal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala. Eleven benches were constituted at the District Court Kapurthala, four at Phagwara, two at Sultanpur Lodhi and one at Bholath.

The District and Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, said nearly 4,284 cases were presented before the National Lok Adalat by the Judicial Courts, of which 1,875 cases were settled and an amount of around Rs 13.76 crore was settled as compensation. Cases relate to bank loan recovery, labour, electricity and water bills, matrimonial, land acquisition, service, revenue, rent and injunction suits among others were presented in the Lok Adalats.

53 matrimonial disputes settled in Jalandhar

As many as 53 pre-litigative matrimonial disputes got settled in the Lok Adalat held at the Districts Courts here on Saturday. Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson DLSA, Jalandhar, said Lok Adalats were held in the Judicial Court Complex at Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. All types of civil, matrimonial, MACT, compoundable, pre-litigative, traffic challan cases, etc. were taken up in the Lok Adalat.

Nearly 25 benches had been constituted in Jalandhar, and two benches at Phillaur and three at Nakodar, making a total of 30 benches in the district. Apart from these benches, five benches were constituted by the district administration to dispose of revenue cases. A total of 27,797 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 14,107 number of cases were disposed of on the basis of compromise. The awards of Rs 43.71 crore had been passed in the Lok Adalat.