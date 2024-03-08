Man arrested for fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of New Aadarsh Nagar, Shankar Road, Nakodar. The IO said a case under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 458 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered. OC

Minor raped, suspect booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Nakodar women’s cell Inspector Sandeep Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Balu Rajput, a resident of Pati Jai Chand Sahirh village. The mother of the victim told the police that the suspect kidnapped her daughter on the pretext of marrying her on March 1 and took her to Himachal Pradesh where he forcibly raped her. A case under Sections 376 363 and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the suspect. Raids are being conducted to nab him. OC

12 liquor bottles recovered

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Nirmal, alias Nimma, a resident of Jahangir village. Investigating officer Amarik Singh said 12 bottles of liquor were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

29-yr-old youth dies by suicide

Phagwara: A 29-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the deceased had been identified as Gurwinder Kumar, a resident of Dane Wal village falling under the Shahkot police station. Maninder Kumar, brother of the deceased, told the police that Gurwinder hanged himself in the Nakodar area. Acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem examination. OC

Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons for assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) and Uggi police post in-charge Balbir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Narang Pur village, and Jagjit Singh, a resident of Nur Pur Jattan village in Kapurthala. Sital Singh, a resident of Narang Pur village, told the police that the suspects assaulted him and barged into his house. A case has been registered. OC

Bikers snatch woman’s chain

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman near Elite Cinema here on Thursday. The victim, Shalini, who was going on her scooter, told the police that the suspects snatched her gold chain and managed to flee. The police have registered a case.

