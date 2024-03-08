 Man arrested for fraud : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

BRIEFLY

Man arrested for fraud

Man arrested for fraud

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of New Aadarsh Nagar, Shankar Road, Nakodar. The IO said a case under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 458 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered. OC

Minor raped, suspect booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Nakodar women’s cell Inspector Sandeep Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Balu Rajput, a resident of Pati Jai Chand Sahirh village. The mother of the victim told the police that the suspect kidnapped her daughter on the pretext of marrying her on March 1 and took her to Himachal Pradesh where he forcibly raped her. A case under Sections 376 363 and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the suspect. Raids are being conducted to nab him. OC

12 liquor bottles recovered

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Nirmal, alias Nimma, a resident of Jahangir village. Investigating officer Amarik Singh said 12 bottles of liquor were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

29-yr-old youth dies by suicide

Phagwara: A 29-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the deceased had been identified as Gurwinder Kumar, a resident of Dane Wal village falling under the Shahkot police station. Maninder Kumar, brother of the deceased, told the police that Gurwinder hanged himself in the Nakodar area. Acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem examination. OC

Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons for assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) and Uggi police post in-charge Balbir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Narang Pur village, and Jagjit Singh, a resident of Nur Pur Jattan village in Kapurthala. Sital Singh, a resident of Narang Pur village, told the police that the suspects assaulted him and barged into his house. A case has been registered. OC

Bikers snatch woman’s chain

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman near Elite Cinema here on Thursday. The victim, Shalini, who was going on her scooter, told the police that the suspects snatched her gold chain and managed to flee. The police have registered a case.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized