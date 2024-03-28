Man held on theft charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The city police have arrested a thief and recovered eight cooking gas cylinders stolen from the house of a woman, Jagdish Kaur, in Shyam Nagar, Phagwara. The suspect confessed to his crime. OC

Four of family booked for theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four members of a family, including two women, on the charge of stealing materials from shops. Investigating officer and Uggi police post in-charge Balbir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Uggi village, his wife Surjit Kaur, son Kulwinder Singh and daughter Rajvir Kaur. Gurinder Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect stole 3,200 bags of Vardana (packing material) and fitting material from the shop of Ranjit Singh on the night of March 21. A case under Sections 457, 380, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past four years. Investigating officer Jagjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Inderjit Singh, alias Mithu Mangal Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Mohalla Mehat Pur, and presently living in Nurmahal. He was wanted in a case of violating an order promulgated by a government official. OC

Burglars strike at petrol pump

Phagwara: Unidentified miscreants reportedly burgled a petrol pump near Darvesh Pind on the Phagwara-Jandiala road last night. Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, owner of the petrol pump, told the police that he runs Shyam Baba Service Station at Darvesh Pind. The suspects entered the petrol pump after breaking the grills and took away 10 large batteries, eight automation batteries, a stabiliser, two CBTs, 60 boxes of Mobil oil, 20 litres of liquid oil and parts of generator from the pump. They also took away the DVR of CCTVs. The police have registered a case in this connection. OC

Man nabbed on fraud charge

Phagwara: The police have arrested a person on the charges of duping a woman of her gold rings and cash worth Rs 2,000. The suspect has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Lahori Gate, Amritsar. On a complaint lodged by Rajni Bala, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, a case under Sections 420, 508 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man booked for cheating

Hoshiarpur: The Garhshankar police have booked a man on the charge of cheating a Badesar village resident of Rs 10 lakh. According to information, Vipan Kumar, a resident of Badesar village, told the police that Jai Ram, a resident of Garha, district Jalandhar, had allegedly cheated him of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. After registering the case, the police have started investigation. OC

Postmaster booked for fraud

Hoshiarpur: The Bullowal police have registered a case against a postmaster for embezzling Rs 9,16,600. According to information, Senior Superintendent of Posts Hoshiarpur told the police that postmaster Kashmir Singh, a resident of Pandori Phangude, allegedly embezzled Rs 9,16,600 from the post office accounts.

