Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Jalandhar, March 10
MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today appealed to the Railway Minister to expedite the ongoing construction work of five limited height subways, also known as underpasses, at Phagwara-Phillaur, Bhattian-Phillaur and Phillaur-Ludhiana railway crossings.
The MP has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to speed up the pace of these projects.
Rinku said the subways at these five crossings would provide much-needed relief to people. He said these subways would ease traffic, thereby providing relief to thousands of commuters who use these roads to travel between Jalandhar, Phillaur, Phagwara and Ludhiana.
Rinku said a large number of people had to wait for long due to the closure of these crossings. These subways would ensure smooth and hassle-free passage to commuters.
