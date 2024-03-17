Mystery over youth’s death

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his farmhouse in Bhulrai village here late on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (36), a resident of Bhulrai village. The incident came to light when one Sonu went to the farmhouse to take cattle feed and saw the body with injury marks on the face and head. He immediately informed the police. After getting information, Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti reached the spot. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for post-mortem examination. Notable, Gurpreet, who was residing alone at his farmhouse, was addicted to alcohol. However, the police are investigating the matter. No case has been registered so far. OC

Four booked on assault charge

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jamalpur village, Phagwara, the police have booked four youths on the charges of attacking and injuring the complainant with sharp weapons and snatching his gold chain on Friday night. The suspects have been identified as Pawan, Gyan Chand, Dheera and Ankush, all residents of Jamalpur village. Personal enmity was said to be the cause behind the attack, said the police. No arrest has been made so far. A case under Sections 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Two held with 400 gm heroin

Garhshankar: The STF, Jalandhar Range, arrested two persons at a naka near Boda village here and recovered 400 grams of heroin from their possession. STF Jalandhar Inspector Hardeep Singh said on the basis of a tip-off, the advance team laid a naka. Two scooter-borne persons - Kulwant Singh, a resident of Bagwai, and Neeraj, a resident of Garhshankar, - were stopped for checking. During search, 400 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. The suspects will be presented in the court to seek their remand. OC

Biker dies in road mishap

Hoshiarpur: A motorcyclist died in a road accident near Talwara here. According to information, Jatinder Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Chintpurni, told the police that his elder brother was going to meet his sister on his bike. When he reached near Shah Canal, his motorcyclist was hit by a two-wheeler. As a result, he fell on the road and died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the suspect, at the Hajipur under police.

