Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, July 23
NGOs are coming forward to the rescue of schools affected due to floods.
Since fear of waterborne diseases looms large as floodwaters have started receding, NGOs are carrying out spray in schools to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria. A Hoshiarpur-based organisation, “Hakumatpuri”, donated notebooks, stationery items, mats and two water campers to Government Primary School (GPS), Mandala. It also carried out spray on the school premises to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria.
They also distributed dry ration and clothes to villagers. Sohan Lal, a teacher from GPS, Mandala, expressed his gratitude to the organisations extending their help in this tough time.
Khalsa Aid also indulged in cleaning schools filled with slush and mud. They helped teachers in cleaning the premises and removing sludge from the classrooms at Government Primary School.
