Phagwara MC Commissioner inspects parks, dumps

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 15

As part of the campaign launched by Municipal Corporation for the improvement of sanitation in the city, MC Commissioner Anupam Kaler today visited different areas with a team of the horticulture and health branch of the MC while inspecting the parks and secondary dumps.

Kaler issued guidelines to the officials to take appropriate steps for further improvement in sanitation on the spot. Officials of the horticulture branch of MC held meetings with Park Maintenance Committees and issued instructions for cleanliness of parks. The health branch was asked to prepare a schedule for lifting waste from secondary points within the city. The MC Commissioner also visited the main garbage dump at Hargobindgarh Bhogpur. The MC Commissioner was accompanied by the Superintendent Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, XEN and other officials.

