Phagwara: Resident held for stealing trees

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a Uggi village resident for stealing trees. Uggi police post in-charge Balvir Singh who is the investigating officer in the case said that the accused has been identified as Mangal Singh, a resident of DIPS Colony, and his unidentified accomplice. Sakandar Lal, a resident of Jalandhar locality, complained to the police that the accused uprooted and stole two trees from his plot at Uggi. The IO said that a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (committing a crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his unidentified accomplice. OC

Four booked for cheating

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked four unidentified miscreants including a woman on the charge of cheating another woman. Renu Sharma, wife of Sunil Datt Sharma, a resident of Mohalla Sudan, complained to the police that she was learning to drive a scooter with her husband on the Nurmahal-Nakodar road near a petrol pump on February 26 evening when the accused, including a woman, asked to give them her golden jewellery and fled with two gold bangles and a gold ring. Investigating Officer Vijay Kumar said that a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Man booked for kidnapping youth

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have booked a Kapurthala village resident on the charges of kidnapping a youth and threatening his family. Jagiro Bai, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village, complained to the police that the accused Sandeep Singh, a resident of Sher Singh Dian Chhana village in Kapurthala and his accomplices, kidnapped her son Rannjit Singh and threatened her with dire consequences. Investigating Officer Davinder Singh said that a case under Sections 365, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The Lohian Khas police also booked Baldev Singh, a resident of Kot Esse Khan in Moga for kidnapping Amarjit Singh, a resident of Fateh Pur Bhangwan village on a complaint from his wife Jaswinder Kaur, said IO Avtar Singh, adding that a Zero FIR was registered. OC

Six booked for assault, rioting

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked six persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Vijay Kumar said that the accused have been identified as Mohamad Hussain, Mushtak Ali, Sadardin, a resident of Fateh Pur village, Mohamad Yakub, Abdul Rashid, a resident of Shamsha Bad village, and Saif Ali, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village. Sadar Din, a resident of Ajtanni village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid and assaulted him at Shamsha Bad village on March 8 with sharp weapons. A case under Sections 323, 325, 341, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered.

#Nakodar #Phagwara