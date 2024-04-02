Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

In a bid to ensure free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha poll, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, led by Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma held flag marches in various parts of the city today.

Divulging details, CP Sharma said the police were duty-bound to ensure free and fair elections. For this, vigil had been increased and flag marches were being organised in the entire city.

He said a significant number of police force and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel had been deployed in the city.

CP Sharma said the city was divided into four zones - Model Town, West, Central and North sub-divisions. Led by designated officers, including ADCP Zone-II Aditya, ADCP Operations and Security Chand Singh, ADCP Zone-I Gurpartap Singh Sahota and ACP Satinder Kumar, the flag marches began from Masand Chowk, Ravidass Chowk, Jyoti Chowk and Pathankot Chowk, respectively.

Sharma said SHOs, in charge of police posts (I/C PPs), station forces concerned, Emergency Response System (ERS) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) took part in the marches, which aimed at assessing security checks for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and reassuring the public of fairness of the electoral process.

He said approximately 900 police personnel took part in the flag marches.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha