Police hold Flag march in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Police personnel on Friday held a flag march in Nakodar to instill confidence among the people for the upcoming parliamentary polls. Starting from the city police station, dozens of policemen and paramilitary forces marched through the town. “We are fully prepared to ensure peace during elections and deal with anybody who tries to disturb law and order,” said Jalandhar (Rural) SSP MS Bhullar, who headed the march in Nakodar. He said one company of paramilitary force had been deployed in the town. The SSP said more companies for efficient discharge of election-related duties had been demanded from the administration. OC

Illegal mining: Case registered

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons for illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer (IO) Sulinder Singh said the accused were involved in illegal sand mining in dhussi bundh near Chak Bahmania village. A tractor-trolley loaded with illegal sand was impounded. The IO said that a case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar