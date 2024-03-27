Poppy husk recovered

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspect has been identified as Gurbachan Singh, a resident of Umare Wal village. Investigating officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said 8.100 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession. He managed to flee from the spot. A case under Section 15(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Eight booked for assault

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked eight persons on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer Jaspal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ajay, Aakash, Papu, Gori, Gairi, Haneef, Ashish and Ravi Pal, residents of Muhem village. Bhupinder Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police the suspects waylaid him in the village. They attacked him with weapons and also threatened him. OC

Motorcycle snatched

Phagwara: Three unidentified miscreants snatched a motorcycle from Aditya Thakur, a resident of Jalandhar Cantonment near Phagwara on Sunday. The police have registered a case.

