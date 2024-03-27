Poppy husk recovered

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspect has been identified as Gurbachan Singh, a resident of Umare Wal village. Investigating officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said 8.100 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession. He managed to flee from the spot. A case under Section 15(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC
Eight booked for assault
Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked eight persons on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer Jaspal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ajay, Aakash, Papu, Gori, Gairi, Haneef, Ashish and Ravi Pal, residents of Muhem village. Bhupinder Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police the suspects waylaid him in the village. They attacked him with weapons and also threatened him. OC
Motorcycle snatched
Phagwara: Three unidentified miscreants snatched a motorcycle from Aditya Thakur, a resident of Jalandhar Cantonment near Phagwara on Sunday. The police have registered a case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...