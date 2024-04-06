Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

The Nakodar police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect in an incident wherein an accused in a case was forcibly taken away from the custody of the Gurdaspur police by his accomplices.

Accomplices of Saif Ali, alias Saifu, forcibly rescued him from a police vehicle at Cheema Kalan in a brazen display of audacity. The key accused among the accomplices has now been caught by the police.

The Nakodar police informed that the accused Saif Ali alias Saifu, a resident of Bundala, was arrested from village Cheema Kalan in a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC at Purana Shala police station on March 9 in Gurdaspur by the police and was being taken away when a black colour Bolero car stopped right in front of the police jeep near village Cheema Kalan, resulting in a crash between the two vehicles.

Police said thereafter, persons identified as Mohammed Sipahi, Saif Ali, Sharif alias Kaka, sons of Mohammed Sai and Mahammed Sai himself, all residents of Cheema Kalan; Ranjha alias Yusuf, a resident of Bundala, got out of Bolero with sticks and weapons in their hands. They surrounded the police vehicle and forcibly took away the arrested accused Saif Ali alias Saifu from the car, despite resistance from the police.

A case under Sections 341, 353, 186, 225 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them on March 9, at the Nurmahal police station.

Meanwhile, on April 4, following a tip-off, a raid was conducted in which the key accused in the aforesaid incident, Mohammed Sai, was arrested from Cheema Kalan in Jalandhar. The police obtained his remand and the Bolero car (PB-18-R-2677) was also recovered.

