Punjab women, men triumph

Jalandhar, March 26

In the second Masters Hockey League organised by the Masters Hockey Welfare Society at Samrala, Ludhiana, from March 22 to 25, Punjab’s Masters teams of women above 35 years and men’s teams above 50 years have won gold medals. Apart from Punjab, teams from Himachal, Jammu Kashmir, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi participated in this five-day tournament.

In the final competition of women over 35 years, Punjab (Red) won the gold medal by defeating Punjab (Blue) by a margin of 4-1. Whereas Himachal team stood third. In the league round, Punjab (Red) had bagged 9 points, Punjab Blue had bagged 7 points and Himachal had bagged four points. In men’s above 50 years age category, Punjab (Red) won the gold medal by defeating Punjab (Blue) 3-0, whereas Bathinda Masters secured the third position.

Punjab (Red) got 9 points, Punjab (Blue) 6 points and Bathinda got 3 points.

