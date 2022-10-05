Resume domestic flights from Jalandhar, civil aviation minister urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Demanding the resumption of flights from the Adampur Airport, a delegation of the Doaba Airport Welfare Association (DAWA), led by National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla met the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Members of the delegation explained to the minister that there has been a huge demand for flights on the Jalandhar-Delhi route. With the resumption of flights from the Jalandhar airport, the people of the Doaba region of Punjab will greatly benefit as the other major airports, such as the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar, are each 145 km and 100 km apart, respectively.

Scindia assured the delegation that the Civil Aviation Department has been trying to ensure the resumption of domestic flights from Jalandhar.