Russian tourist’s purse snatched at rly station

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 23

A Russian woman tourist was reportedly looted by unknown miscreants at the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral on the social media.

Activist of an NGO, Jaswinder Singh, a companion of the victim, said he often accompanies foreign tourists. They were returning from Rishikesh and going to Jalandhar after attending meditation and spiritual camps, when unknown miscreants snatched the purse of the Russian woman, which contained Rs 3 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and other documents, including passport.

Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Paramjit Kumar said the victim had not come to lodge an FIR so far, but it was learnt that they had gone to Kapurthala to meet senior officials.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh, who visited the Phagwara railway station and met GRP in-charge yesterday, said today that though the victims had stated they would come to meet him on Thursday to get an FIR registered, they had not done so. The DSP said it appeared that the victims were not interested in lodging a complaint in this connection.

#Phagwara #Russia #Social Media