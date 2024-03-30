Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, March 29
To further strengthen the sense of security among people during the Lok Sabha elections, Assistant Returning Officers, along with security forces, took out a flag march in Kartarpur and Model Town locality in Jalandhar City.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal said flag marches were being taken out by the administration along with security forces in different areas. He said flag marches would also be taken out by the administration, along with the security forces, in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Jalandhar district in the coming days.
He mentioned that the district administration was duty bound to maintain peace during the Lok Sabha elections. Anti-social elements would not be allowed to disturb peace in the district.
He appealed to people that if any person tries to disturb the peace by spreading rumours, such information should be given immediately to the district administration and the Police Department so that mischievous elements could be nabbed.
Assistant Returning Officers Balbir Raj and Amanpreet Singh said the administration was keeping a close eye on every activity during the Lok Sabha elections. They also appealed to people to extend their support in maintaining peace during the elections. DSP Kartarpur Palwinder Pal Singh and ACP Model Town Harjinder Singh and various sector officers were also present on this occasion.
