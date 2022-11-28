Security sought at civil hospital

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Resentment prevails among the Nakodar residents over the failure of the district police authorities to provide proper security at the local Civil Hospital. They said the opiate therapy centre at the Civil Hospital has become a source of nuisance for residents of the town as well as medical authorities. Senior Medical Officer Sanjiv Kumar said addicts in large number visit the therapy centre daily for doses, creating law and order problems. He said he had requested the city police to provide adequate security. -- OC

Two arrested with intoxicant

Hoshiarpur: The Hariana police have arrested two smugglers and recovered 132-gm intoxicant powder from them. They have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Sajan, a resident of Bhunga and Ravdeep Singh, alias Ravi, a resident of Pandori Sumlan. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered.