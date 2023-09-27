Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the flood-hit Lohian block today and interacted with the affected people and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

The farmers said compensation for the damaged crop had not yet been given in a large part of the flood-affected areas. They said the compensation of Rs 6,800 was too low.

People from 25 villages demanded that the silt deposited up to 18 feet under the Gidderpindi railway bridge near the Sutlej should be removed without any delay. People told the Speaker that the breach at dhussi bundh in the Gidderpindi area caused huge destruction and wreaked havoc.

Balbir Singh Seechewal shared the experience of plugging dhussi bundh at two places this year with the support of people. He said the sensitive part of the dhussi bundh adjacent to Gidderpindi should be strengthened so that such incidents do not happen again.

People from flooded Dhakka Basti village were also present. They sought help for the victims whose dwellings were washed away in Dhakka Basti.

The Speaker also announced to give Rs 10 lakh from his discretionary fund for the strengthening of the dhussi bundh.

