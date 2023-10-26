 SSA employees' union to hold protest in Sangrur tomorrow : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • SSA employees' union to hold protest in Sangrur tomorrow
Regularisation of services

SSA employees' union to hold protest in Sangrur tomorrow

Despite CM’s nod, Edu Dept failed to implement the decision

SSA employees' union to hold protest in Sangrur tomorrow


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

Members of the Sarva Shikhsha Abhiyan Office Employees’ Union on Wednesday declared that a state level demonstration would be held in Sangrur on October 27 in protest against the state government’s failure to fulfil their long-pending promise of regularising their jobs. They said the Education Department had been delaying to implement the decision despite the CM’s green signal to their job regularisation demand.

They said the office employees were considered the backbone of governments to run the state, government and departments, but the Education Department of Punjab had been discriminating against the office employees regardless of the government or party in power. Instead of giving due rights to the employees, they were being ignored by the Education Department. Despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s decision to regularise the services of the contractual employees of the Education Department, the department had not implemented the decision for the past 17 months.

The leaders said in the past 17 months, many meetings were held by the Education Minister and department officials with the employees, but the employees received only assurances. They said if the CM had instructed the department to regularise the employees, then what were they (the Education Minister and the Education Department) waiting for. They said in 17 months, the department neither solved the issue of salary cuts of the employees nor regularized their services.

They said from time to time, contractual teachers had been recruited in the department and the governments had accorded them full benefits and also regularised them. The same process continues in the Aam Aadmi Party government as well. However, they said a lot of publicity had allegedly been generated in the past year by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to regularise contractual employees, but it was far from truth.

Union leaders Shobhit Bhagat, Gagandeep Sharma, Sukhraj, Gagan Syal, Rajeev Sharma and others said the Akali Dal and the Congress had ruined the life of the contractual employees and now the Aam Aadmi Party seemed to be doing the same. The leaders said a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 of the office employees was being deducted, a problem which had not been addressed despite repeated promises made by ministers. They said besides this, the salary of the mid-day meal office employees had not been increased since 2019.

The leaders said the pen-down strike was started by the office workers on July 6 during which meetings were held with the employees by the DGSE, Punjab, and Education Minister Harjot Bains on July 7 and on July 11 and the demands of the employees were agreed upon and the strike was suspended. They said even after three months, no demands of the contractual office workers were being fulfilled.

They said there was resentment among all office employees. The employees said a state-level gathering and protest would be held in Sangrur on October 27 to express their anger against the government.

#Sangrur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav