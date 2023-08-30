Students sustain burn injuries as chemical spills onto them

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

A mishap at a government school in Bajwa Kalan has left two students of Class XI with minor burn injuries. The incident occurred on Monday morning when a chemical, intended for agricultural use, accidentally spilled on the students within the school premises.

The school was reportedly in the process of relocating its infrastructure and belongings from an unsafe building to another facility. During the transition, the students came in possession of a bottle of chemical which tragically slipped from their grasp, leading to drops of the chemical making contact with them.

The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital where they received first aid. School principal Harpreet Sodhi confirmed that the condition of students was stable and they were getting proper medical care.