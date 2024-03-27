Thief strikes at house, flees in front of cops

Jalandhar, March 26
A daring and unusual theft took place at a house in Guru Gobind Singh Avenue here. A thief broke into the house and escaped right in front of the police on Monday morning. Surprisingly, two hours later he again returned to the house to get back his ‘belongings’ he hastily forgot inside.
According to information, the house was locked since its owner lives in Chandigarh. Taking its advantage, the suspect entered the house by scaling the main wall. A few youngsters, who were playing Holi nearby, saw the suspect entering the house and alerted neighbours.
The residents informed the police about the incident, following which a PCR team reached the spot. However, when the police tried to enter the house through a neighbour’s roof, the suspect fled the spot by climbing the main wall of the house in front of cops as well as residents.
Surprisingly, approximately two hours later, the thief returned to the house to retrieve his belongings such as tools bag, which he left behind while fleeing the spot. While there is no information regarding any theft of cash or valuables, police officers suggest that his intent was limited to stealing taps and other minor items, which he ultimately failed to do.
Meanwhile, the entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed at the house. The footage shows the thief climbing the wall even as a PCR van is parked in front of the house and neighbours standing nearby. The footage in which the suspect was seen pushing one of the residents and fleeing the spot is circulating on social media.
On a complaint from residents, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The police said they were scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and he would be arrested soon.
