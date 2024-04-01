Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

The police have arrested two thieves and recovered six phones from their possession.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said as part of the commitment to wipe out crime from the city, the Police Commissionerate started a special campaign. Under this campaign, a Division No. 3 police party was patrolling in the area. During patrolling, they got a tip-off about two thieves.

The Police Commissioner said acting on the information, the police raided the area and arrested two thieves. The suspects had been identified as Daman Thaper and Sandeep Kumar, both residents of Jalandhar.

He said a case under Section 411 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Division No 3 police station.

Sharma said the police recovered four stolen mobile phones from the suspects on the spot. During investigation, the police recovered two more mobile phones from them.

He said while a case was already registered against Daman, two cases were registered against Sandeep. Further investigations were on.

