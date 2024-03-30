With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation continued its recovery of tax today, though it was a government holiday on account of Good Friday. On Saturday and Sunday too (March 30 & 31), the wing will continue to recover the tax as only two days are left for the current financial year to end.

The wing recovered Rs 22 lakh on Friday, taking the amount recovered to Rs 43.75 crore. The wing has to achieve a target of Rs 45 crore.

Officials of the department said that some people were coming to pay the amount, and their inspectors were also going to the field to recover the due amount.

The department has been asking people to deposit the tax under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. The scheme was implemented to provide a major relief to defaulters who are otherwise supposed to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount of all previous fiscal years.

Under the procedure for taking action against defaulters, inspectors of the property tax wing visit different areas to recover the tax. Defaulters who have not paid the tax are served a notice under Section 112 of the Municipal Corporation Act. They have to file a reply within three days, failing which another notice of sealing the property is served under Section 138 of the Act.

