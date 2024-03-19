Woman among 2 held with opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 18

The city police have arrested two persons, including a woman, with 2 kg opium. Those arrested have been identified as Balwant Kumar and Bimli Devi, both residents of Panki Palamau, Jharkhand.

Sharing details, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Sharma said security had been beefed up in the city to nab those involved in drug peddling. He said a team of the police was stationed near Lahroiya Gurdwara Sahib, 120 Feet Road, Surya Enclave, Jalandhar.

“During patrolling, the police party observed two persons coming from the Qaji Mandi side. On suspicion, the police enquired about their credentials and conducted thorough search. During checking, the police recovered 1 kg of opium each from both of them,” he said.

The Joint Commissioner of Police said the police arrested both suspects. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against them at PS Rama Mandi Jalandhar. Further investigations were on in the case.

