Youth booked for rape, blackmail

Phagwara, May 23
Following a complaint lodged by a young married woman residing in Shalimar Garden, Phagwara, the city police have registered a case under Section 376, 384, 506 and 328 of IPC against a youth, identified as Rahul Sharma and residing in Chachoki village near Phagwara on the charges of repeatedly raping, threatening and blackmail.
SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti told this correspondent that the victim disclosed before the police that she had a Wi-Fi connection at her house and the accused, a broadband technician, visited her house to remove technical errors. Gradually, they developed close relations. The victim said that she gave Rs 1 lakh as loan for his sister’s marriage and stayed in the accused’s house for three nights during the function. During her stay, the accused served cold drinks after mixing intoxicants and captured obscene videos in her unconscious condition. The accused started blackmailing her, the complainant said. No arrest has been made so far.
