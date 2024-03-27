Youth drowns in Kandi canal

Our Correspondent

Talwara, March 26

The joy of Holi turned into mourning in Gau Ghat of Sipariyan village falling under block Hajipur when a youth drowned while taking a bath in the Kandi canal.

According to information, Rohit Rana, a resident of Kiari Mohalla village, Badla police station, Dasuya, who was playing Holi with his friends, drowned in the Kandi canal while taking bath at the Gau Ghat of Sipriyan village.

Immediately he was taken to the Hajipur Civil Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead. Hajipur police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar said after receiving the information the police took the body in its custody and started investigation.