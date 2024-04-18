Freedom to criticise religion

Refer to the editorial ‘Resilient Rushdie’; the Mumbai-born author has remained a strong votary of free speech despite the near-fatal attack on him in August 2022. His life had long been under threat since the publication of his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses. Rushdie’s resilience and defiance in the face of a looming threat to his life are commendable. Religion is such a sensitive issue that communal violence erupts the moment any dissenting view is expressed. Free discourse on religious matters must not be prohibited. Freedom of thought, even on religious matters, is as necessary as political or socio-economic liberty.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

The right to be offensive

With reference to the editorial ‘Resilient Rushdie’; the freedom to dissent is the bedrock of a flourishing culture. With his new memoir reflecting on the 2022 knife attack on him, the fearless writer has once again risen and stood up for his right to freedom of expression. In an age of increasing censorship and attacks on creative freedom, Rushdie’s return is a reminder that the right to express oneself, even if it involves provoking or offending some sections of society, is the cornerstone of democracy.

SK Singh, by mail

Ensure wellbeing of patients

Refer to the editorial ‘Ailing healthcare’; forcing a patient to share a bed with a corpse reflects the highly irresponsible and callous attitude of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital authorities toward the wellbeing of patients. The incident needs to be looked into. Adequate facilities and infrastructure at hospitals, the establishment of new medical colleges and nursing institutes and the contribution of the pharma industry to ensure the availability of essential medicines at affordable prices are the need of the hour. It is important to remember that healthy citizens are the real wealth of a country.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Conduct checks at hospitals

Apropos of the editorial ‘Ailing healthcare’; the Punjab Government makes tall claims about providing better healthcare facilities to residents, but such incidents reflect poorly on it. A distressing incident like this can erode public trust in the system. While the state government has announced a hike in the healthcare budget and proposed initiatives like the establishment of new medical colleges and mohalla clinics to provide medical facilities to patients at their doorstep, the shortage of doctors and a lack of medicines and other facilities have left the healthcare system ailing. Regular reporting, monitoring, surprise checks and audits at health facilities can help address the issue.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Don’t discredit AAP govt’s efforts

Refer to the editorial ‘Ailing healthcare’; the episode is just an isolated case that should not be used to discredit the efforts made by the AAP-led state government to revolutionise the health sector. So many mohalla clinics have been opened in Punjab to ensure that residents have easy access to services. There is no doubt that the government should take a serious view of the incident at the Ludhiana hospital. But the government should not be blamed for it. Let us not forget how, in 2022, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacked the state’s then health minister, Vijay Singla, over allegations of corruption. That shows the AAP government’s commitment to good governance.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Voters’ time to decide

With reference to the article ‘The winnability factor and the failure of NOTA’; for a vibrant democracy, it is important for the electorate to vote to power a candidate who is honest, capable and known for his commitment to public welfare. If no candidate in the fray meets the standards set by the electorate, it would not be wrong for the voters to go for the ‘NOTA’ option. With the General Election around the corner, the ball is in the voters’ court. They can decide if they want to have a clean candidate in power or one with criminal antecedents.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai