30 plus broken bones—Jeremy Renner shares health update

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner shared latest health update on his Instagram handle after his snow- plow accident. The actor dropped a photo of him and thanked his fans. He revealed that he broke '30 plus bones' in the accident.

The actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for sending love and extending support to his family during the tough time. Jeremy shared the photo from his recovery workout session and wrote, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new year… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

He further wrote. "I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."

Renner's Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth took to the comments' section and wrote, "You are a champion mate! We love you." Chris Evans said, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat… Sending so much love." Heidi Klum also wrote, "Sending you love."