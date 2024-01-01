A year well spent

Armaan Malik, renowned for his exceptional voice, left an indelible mark on the music industry in 2023. From house-full concerts, a smashing hit album to soul-stirring collaborations with esteemed artistes, Armaan showcased his talent.

His musical endeavours continued as he teamed up with Nimrat Khaira for the Punjabi romantic track Dil Malanga and joined forces with Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant for Manzoor Hai.

Exploring new horizons, Armaan worked with Lost Stories, Kimera and hip-hop artiste Yashraj on the catchy song, HIIR.

Armaan released his second album, Only Just Begun, after nearly a decade. Almost two years since his last English single, he surprised fans with the beautiful track, Sleepless Nights. Wrapping up the year, Armaan marked his debut show in Singapore.

Beyond albums and singles, Armaan's Bollywood contributions shine in films like Dono, Gumraah, and Chatrapathi.

Alongside his musical growth, 2023 witnessed personal milestones for Armaan. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff.