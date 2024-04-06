Alfia Jafry opens up on her debut with ‘The Tribe’

Alfia Jafry is all set for her debut role in The Tribe, which will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside fellow Indian social media influencers like Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alanna Panday, Aryaana Gandhi and Hardik Zaveri, The Tribe offers a glimpse into their lives in the bustling city of Los Angeles.

Alfia, brimming with excitement about her big break, shares, “The Tribe is not just a show; it’s a journey of self-discovery, growth and embracing new experiences. I’m thrilled to share this part of my life with the world and hope to inspire others to pursue their passions fearlessly. It has been a complete rollercoaster ride, and I can’t wait for the world to watch all of us.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amazon #Social Media