Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer

ANI

Alia Bhatt showered praises on her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor after the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the trailer video along with a caption, “truly one of my most favourite trailers! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing 8th March.”

The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped on Monday, bringing in a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, stunning visuals and hilarious dialogues.

The three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music that will be in the film with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together.