ANI

All eyes were on Ananya Panday and Bipasha Basu as they walked the ramp for the finale show of the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on Sunday night. Bipasha, who embraced motherhood last year, returned to the runway after a long hiatus. She walked for acclaimed designer Bibhu Mohapatra in New Delhi. Sharing a video of herself walking the ramp on Instagram, Bipasha wrote Sunday night, “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence.”

Meanwhile, Ananya slayed it in formal attire with a modern twist. She wore a chic and exquisite black top and black shorts and teamed it with a floral blazer from Bhibhu Mohapatra’s designer label. Actresses Simone Singh and Lisa Haydon too walked for designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

