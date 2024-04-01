All praise

Alia Bhatt is thrilled about Rajesh A Krishnan heist comedy Crew. The movie, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, surprised everyone by achieving the largest opening ever for a movie led by women worldwide. Alia praised the women both on-screen and behind the scenes for their success.
Alia on Saturday, took to her Instagram Stories to share a poster of Crew, featuring the three leading ladies. She wrote, “This #Crew has smashed the BO (sparkle emoji). Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off screen.” Kriti too posted Alia’s wishes on her Instagram Stories and wrote back, “Aliaa. Thanks love (red heart emoji).” Kriti and Alia both won the National Award for Best Actress last year for their roles in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. Alia has also confessed her admiration for Kareena, who is now her sister-in-law. The two even appeared together on the couch for an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 last year.
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has had a great start at the Box Office. According to estimates, the film opened to Rs 10.28 crore in India and grossed Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on Day
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...