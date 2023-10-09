All the right moves: Sunny Leone recreates the magic of Madhuri Dixit with Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0

IANS

Actress Sunny Leone on Sunday unveiled the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0, which is a recreated version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic track Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from the film Yaraana.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company shared the music video and captioned, “When the beat drops, there’s no stopping the groove!#MeraPiyaGharAaya2.0. Song is out now.” The new version has been sung by Neeti Mohan, and penned by Enbee and Maya Govind. The song has been composed by Enbee and Anu Malik.

In the video, Sunny is seen showing her dance moves on the beats. Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comments’ section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Previously, Sunny was also seen in the remake of iconic track like Laila Main Laila.

On the film front, Sunny was recently seen in Kennedy, helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

#Instagram #Sunny Leone